‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Are Still Excellent to Each Other (Video)

Bill and Ted are older but not much wiser in the first teaser trailer for “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” the long-awaited threequel reunion to the cult favorite ’80s comedy franchise.



Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reprising their roles as the lovable, time-traveling lunkheads after first jumping in a magical phone booth in 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”



In the new film, which comes nearly three decades after the 1991 sequel, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” the duo have still not fulfilled their destiny of becoming world-class rock stars who will one day bring peace and harmony to the universe.



So in order to set the world right, they join their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) to go forward in time to set things right — and encounter a new batch of historical figures, some music legends and bulked-up versions of themselves in prison.



The cast also includes Kid Cudi Jillian Bell, Kirsten Schaal, Beck Bennett and “Barry” breakout actor Anthony Carrigan as the film’s villain. William Sadler, who played Death in the 1991 sequel “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” will also make an appearance in the new film.



Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) directed from a script by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.



“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is scheduled for release on Aug. 21, 2020.



