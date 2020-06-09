Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Are Still Excellent to Each Other (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Bill and Ted are older but not much wiser in the first teaser trailer for “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” the long-awaited threequel reunion to the cult favorite ’80s comedy franchise.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reprising their roles as the lovable, time-traveling lunkheads after first jumping in a magical phone booth in 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”

In the new film, which comes nearly three decades after the 1991 sequel, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” the duo have still not fulfilled their destiny of becoming world-class rock stars who will one day bring peace and harmony to the universe.

So in order to set the world right, they join their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) to go forward in time to set things right — and encounter a new batch of historical figures, some music legends and bulked-up versions of themselves in prison.

*Also Read:* 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' First Look: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Hop Into the Old Time-Traveling Phone Booth (Photos)

The cast also includes Kid Cudi Jillian Bell, Kirsten Schaal, Beck Bennett and “Barry” breakout actor Anthony Carrigan as the film’s villain. William Sadler, who played Death in the 1991 sequel “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” will also make an appearance in the new film.

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) directed from a script by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is scheduled for release on Aug. 21, 2020.

Watch the full trailer above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'The Matrix 4' Greenlit With Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Set to Return

Starz's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'The Continental' Will Be Set 'Way Earlier' Than Keanu Reeves Movies

Marvel Studios Boss Says Studio Talks to Keanu Reeves for 'Almost Every Film We Make'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Movie Trailer News - Published
News video: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter In 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' New Trailer

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter In 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' New Trailer 01:23

 Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and more star in thos new trailer for 'Bill and Ted Face The Music '. Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill...

Related videos from verified sources

Bill & Ted Are Back in New 'Face the Music' Trailer | THR News [Video]

Bill & Ted Are Back in New 'Face the Music' Trailer | THR News

Bill & Ted Are Back in New 'Face the Music' Trailer | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
'Bachelorette' Alum Rachel Lindsay Calls for Franchise to Address "Systemic Racism," Black Stars, Activists to Take Over White A [Video]

'Bachelorette' Alum Rachel Lindsay Calls for Franchise to Address "Systemic Racism," Black Stars, Activists to Take Over White A

Rachel Lindsay is demanding the "systemic racism" within 'The Bachelor' franchise finally be addressed, the trailer for 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' just dropped and Black stars and activists set to..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:36Published
'Bill & Ted Face The Music' Teaser Trailer [Video]

'Bill & Ted Face The Music' Teaser Trailer

Bill & Ted Face The Music Teaser Trailer - Directed by Dean Parisot with returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film will continue to track the time-traveling exploits of..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Are Back for 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Trailer!

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Here’s a synopsis: The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Bill and Ted party on into the future in first trailer for Face The Music

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter travel to the future to try to steal a song from their older selves in the first trailer for Bill and Ted Face The Music.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Independent

'Be excellent to each other': Bill and Ted stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter surprise virtual high school graduation

Third 'Bill and Ted' film is scheduled for release in August
Independent


Tweets about this

Jelome_Harniks

Jerome Harkins RT @BillandTed3: Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and @Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the… 13 seconds ago

g3ngl3

g3ngl3 RT @verge: Bill and Ted Face the Music gets a most excellent trailer https://t.co/EnGgXhMiPv https://t.co/F9376tjda6 43 seconds ago

Ladiesoflucifer

Amy (fan account) proud of being 🇮🇹 RT @saveLuciferS41: 🎉Happy #BillandTedDay 🎉 #KeanuReeves & Alex @Winter in the 1st official trailer for Bill & Ted: Face the Music! Reme… 48 seconds ago

RonaEncarnacion

Rona Encarnacion RT @ComicBook: EXCELLENT! The first trailer for #BillAndTedFaceTheMusic is here! Take a look: https://t.co/Ha20LcEtzl https://t.co/IOZItEHL… 2 minutes ago

xBenniBaharinx

△Ben△ RT @GameSpot: The first trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music is here, and it is most excellent #BillAndTed3 https://t.co/rLhjtfWtAS https:… 2 minutes ago