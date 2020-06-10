Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd, Derek Chauvin had run-ins while working security at a nightclub, former co-worker says

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin reportedly “bumped heads” while working security together at a nightclub years before their fatal encounter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: New Insight About Former Police Officer Now Charged With Murder In Death Of George Floyd

New Insight About Former Police Officer Now Charged With Murder In Death Of George Floyd 02:05

 CBS4's Jeff Pegues spoke with David Pinney, who says Derek Chauvin and George Floyd "bumped heads" while working at nightclub.

Related videos from verified sources

Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others Attend George Floyd's Funeral [Video]

Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others Attend George Floyd's Funeral

Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others Attend George Floyd's Funeral The Fountain of Praise church in Houston released a partial list of attendees for George Floyd's funeral on Tuesday. ABC13..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published
Sharpton calls out NFL during Floyd's funeral [Video]

Sharpton calls out NFL during Floyd's funeral

Speaking at the funeral of George Floyd, Reverend Al Sharpton, during his eulogy, called out the National Football League and the handling of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
George Floyd Funeral: Joe Biden & Other Officials Deliver Dignitarial Remarks [Video]

George Floyd Funeral: Joe Biden & Other Officials Deliver Dignitarial Remarks

The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Congressman Al Green, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Mayor..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 29:14Published

Related news from verified sources

When 2 worlds collide: Death of George Floyd

Jeff Pegues, CBS News’ chief justice and homeland security correspondent, traces how George Floyd and Derek Chauvin – two men from vastly different...
CBS News

Derek Chauvin and George Floyd had history of not getting along, coworker says

Both George Floyd and Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer charged for Floyd's death, worked together at a nightclub and had a history of not getting along. The...
CBS News

George Floyd killing: Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin appears in court charged with murder

Former policeman Derek Chauvin has appeared in a Minnesota court for his first hearing since being charged with second-degree murder of unarmed black man George...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this