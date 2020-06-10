Global  

Retired judge calls effort to drop case against ex-Trump aide 'gross abuse' of power
Reuters Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
A retired judge urged a federal court on Wednesday not to allow the Justice Department to dismiss its criminal case against President Donald Trump's former adviser Michael Flynn, citing evidence of a "gross abuse of prosecutorial power."
