U.S. passes 2 million coronavirus cases as states continue to relax guidelines
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () As the U.S. passes 2 million coronavirus cases, states around the country are easing restrictions. Now, more than a dozen states are seeing an increase in average new COVID-19 cases compared with two weeks ago. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Centre says no community transmission despite a spike in coronavirus cases In india. ICMR said that India has reported lowest cases per lakh of the population. States cannot lower their guard and need to keep on implementing effective surveillance and containment strategies preventing the spread of...