U.S. passes 2 million coronavirus cases as states continue to relax guidelines

CBS News Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
As the U.S. passes 2 million coronavirus cases, states around the country are easing restrictions. Now, more than a dozen states are seeing an increase in average new COVID-19 cases compared with two weeks ago. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
