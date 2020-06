Seattle autonomous zone 'leader' denies acting like 'warlord' in 'no cop, co-op' Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A group of rogue protesters who have taken over downtown Seattle, creating a six-block autonomous zone made up of armed citizen patrols, is reportedly infighting as a lack of clear leadership is fracturing the group’s attempt to get a stranglehold on the city. πŸ‘“ View full article

