Lawmaker quizzes Attorney General Barr on protest surveillance
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () A U.S. senator on Thursday urged Attorney General Bill Barr to provide an account of how surveillance technology has been deployed against Americans during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody.
US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in Policing President Donald Trump's Attorney General made the statement during a Sunday interview with CBS News. William Barr, Attorney General, via 'NYT' Barr insisted that reforms instituted in the 1960s are "working and progress has been...
Governor Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford, and speaker Frierson all released a joint statement after the protests over the weekend. They defend the right to protest, but urge protesters to keep the..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31Published