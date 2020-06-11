Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lawmaker quizzes Attorney General Barr on protest surveillance

Reuters Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
A U.S. senator on Thursday urged Attorney General Bill Barr to provide an account of how surveillance technology has been deployed against Americans during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in Policing

US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in Policing 01:19

 US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in Policing President Donald Trump's Attorney General made the statement during a Sunday interview with CBS News. William Barr, Attorney General, via 'NYT' Barr insisted that reforms instituted in the 1960s are "working and progress has been...

Related videos from verified sources

Attorney General William Barr Said Trump Was Taken To Bunker For Security Reasons [Video]

Attorney General William Barr Said Trump Was Taken To Bunker For Security Reasons

Attorney General William Barr undermined President Donald Trump’s claim. Trump said he was taken to the White House security bunker for an “inspection” rather than for safety reasons. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
AG Barr: Foreign groups playing 'all sides' to stoke U.S. violence [Video]

AG Barr: Foreign groups playing 'all sides' to stoke U.S. violence

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that foreign interests and "extremist agitators" affiliated with groups like Antifa have sought to widen divisions in U.S. society following the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Govenor, Attorney General, and Frierson release joint statement [Video]

Govenor, Attorney General, and Frierson release joint statement

Governor Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford, and speaker Frierson all released a joint statement after the protests over the weekend. They defend the right to protest, but urge protesters to keep the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this