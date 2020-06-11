|
Dr. Amy Acton resigns; guided governor to praise on pandemic
Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The health director who helped Ohio’s Republican governor earn glowing reviews for his pandemic response resigned Thursday after a few polarizing months during which she became beloved for her soothing expertise and loathed — even threatened — for exercising her emergency powers. Dr. Amy Acton played a highly public role in […]
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this