Inside Houston restaurant Lucille's, where George Floyd's family met with Joe Biden
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Houston restaurant Lucille's, named for a 20th century African-American chef and entrepreneur who broke barriers in Texas, has survived both Hurricane Harvey and the coronavirus pandemic. On the day the city memorialized George Floyd, his family met with Joe Biden at the restaurant. Michelle Miller speaks to chef and owner Chris Williams.
The death of George Floyd and the civil unrest that followed have left liberal politicians and activists to call for defunding police departments nationwide. However, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is still pledging an additional $300 million in funding for America's police departments. His campaign...
Filmed by Abraham B. Makany. The last chance for the public to say goodbye to George Floyd drew thousands of mourners Monday to a church in his native Houston, as his death two weeks ago continues to..
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they..
