Inside Houston restaurant Lucille's, where George Floyd's family met with Joe Biden

CBS News Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Houston restaurant Lucille's, named for a 20th century African-American chef and entrepreneur who broke barriers in Texas, has survived both Hurricane Harvey and the coronavirus pandemic. On the day the city memorialized George Floyd, his family met with Joe Biden at the restaurant. Michelle Miller speaks to chef and owner Chris Williams.
