George Floyd live updates: Atlanta police officer fired, chief resigns after Rayshard Brooks killed; Secret Service admits to pepper spray

USATODAY.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone is attracting tourists and sightseers; outcry over Rayshard Brooks' death rises. Live updates on George Floyd protests.
 
News video: Atlanta protesters burn Wendy's after police shooting

Atlanta protesters burn Wendy's after police shooting 01:27

 After Rayshard Brooks was shot dead by police at a Wendy's in Atlanta on Friday, protesters set fire to the restaurant on Saturday night as the incident further inflamed tensions after week of protests. David Doyle reports.

Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man [Video]

Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man

An Atlanta police officer has been sacked following the fatal shooting of an African-American man, and another has been placed on administrative duty, the police department has announced. The moves..

Atlanta protesters burn down Wendy's [Video]

Atlanta protesters burn down Wendy's

Protesters in Atlanta on Saturday burned down a Wendy's restaurant where a black man was shot dead by police.

Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man [Video]

Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man

Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday, the city's mayor said, as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car at a..

