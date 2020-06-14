George Floyd live updates: Atlanta police officer fired, chief resigns after Rayshard Brooks killed; Secret Service admits to pepper spray

Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
After Rayshard Brooks was shot dead by police at a Wendy's in Atlanta on Friday, protesters set fire to the restaurant on Saturday night as the incident further inflamed tensions after week of protests. David Doyle reports.
Atlanta protesters burn Wendy's after police shooting 01:27
