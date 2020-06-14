George Floyd live updates: Atlanta police officer fired, chief resigns after Rayshard Brooks killed; Secret Service admits to pepper spray

T Flaherty RT @kylegriffin1: More than a dozen Minneapolis police officers who say they represent hundreds of others have condemned Derek Chauvin in a… 2 minutes ago Wilton C. Jackson II Atlanta police officer fired, chief resigns after Rayshard Brooks killed; Secret Service admits to pepper spray – G… https://t.co/0dX5WV0r9Q 4 minutes ago HalloKnut RT @ABC: "Many doubt the justice of our country, and with good reason," George W. Bush says in statement on death of George Floyd. "Black… 25 minutes ago HalloKnut RT @ABCWorldNews: NEW: George W. Bush says he is "anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd," and calls it a "strength when prote… 25 minutes ago jccraves RT @PhillyInquirer: Hundreds of protesters gathered at the site of the MOVE bombing in Cobbs Creek to call for defunding the police. The 1… 32 minutes ago Virgil Askham RT @jilevin: George Floyd live updates: Atlanta police officer fired, chief resigns after Rayshard Brooks killed; Secret Service admits to… 48 minutes ago PA Herndz RT @sfchronicle: Children at a home in Vallejo chant "Black Lives Matter!" as hundreds of people march and protest along Marin Street deman… 51 minutes ago Jacqui Burnett RT @DESJADDOO: Atlanta police chief resigns after officers shoot dead African American man – as it happened | US politics | The Guardian ht… 54 minutes ago