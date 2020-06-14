Black organizers in Seattle autonomous zone doubt sincerity of white protesters
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Inside Seattle’s self-proclaimed autonomous zone, black organizers have expressed doubt over the sincerity of white protesters, as the commandeered six blocks have transformed into a festival-like scene with many snapping selfies in front of murals of men and women killed by police.
Welcome to CHAZ, short for the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. This exclusive look inside Seattle's "no-cop co-op" — set up by anti-racism protestors after days of clashing with police in Washington's capital — shows how people are holding up.