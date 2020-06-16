Man shot in New Mexico at protest over statue of Spanish conquistador
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () A man was shot after gunfire erupted at a demonstration in New Mexico on Monday, where protesters attempted to topple a bronze conquistador's statue outside an Albuquerque museum, authorities said.
