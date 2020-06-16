Global  

Man shot in New Mexico at protest over statue of Spanish conquistador

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
A man was shot after gunfire erupted at a demonstration in New Mexico on Monday, where protesters attempted to topple a bronze conquistador's statue outside an Albuquerque museum, authorities said.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture

Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture 01:24

 [NFA] Activists blamed members of a heavily-armed volunteer militia for instigating violence after demonstrators tried to pull down an Albuquerque monument. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

