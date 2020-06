Jessica Nirvana Ram RT @MrErnestOwens: Christopher Columbus statue finally being removed in South Philly! #phillyprotest still moving. 21 seconds ago

Tanya Hanson @LondonBreed the statue of Christopher Columbus at the bottom of Coit Tower needs to be removed! Please take action… https://t.co/ACiF9bmMWU 2 minutes ago

Carol Haymaker RT @jilevin: Christopher Columbus statue removed in St. Louis https://t.co/K85EcPAs6j 7 minutes ago

griizzly (CT SCAN OUT NOW) RT @sophiehurwitz: There was a massive protest planned for about a week from today. I guess the Tower Grove Park board uh, read the room? h… 8 minutes ago

KMOX St. Louis News The Christopher Columbus statue in @TowerGrovePark is gone. The park voted to remove it this morning https://t.co/LXyGviaD6i 9 minutes ago

Cam RT @thealyssaj: Tower Grove Park just removed a 140-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus, but @Mizzou won’t budge on a statue of a slave… 10 minutes ago

Shoe Repair Lady😊👠🥾 RT @Claire_Kellett: The statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from @TowerGrovePark this morning. Here's why. https://t.co/C607fw17dx @… 11 minutes ago