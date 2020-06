Related videos from verified sources Saharan dust plume shrouds Puerto Rico as it sweeps across the Caribbean



Puerto Rico's San Juan was shrouded by a thick dust plume originating from the Sahara desert. The massive cloud has travelled from North Africa and is set to sweep over Southern America. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:39 Published 1 day ago Puerto Rican Mofongo: A taste of the island in New Jersey



In addition to its rich culture and traditions, Puerto Rico is also known for its cuisine and their signature dish: El Mofongo. “Mofongo in Puerto Rico is arguably the most important dish in the.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:43 Published 2 weeks ago US Labor Dept. approves 2,000 applications per hour in Puerto Rico



Puerto Rico Department of Labor & Human Resources registers 2,000 applications per hour in PUA Even when the webpage, which assists self-employed, continues to register some problems. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:51 Published on May 4, 2020

Related news from verified sources Congress should exempt Puerto Rico from shipping law, ABA House says A nearly century-old shipping regulation is hampering Puerto Rico's economic and physical recovery in the wake of Hurricane Maria last year, and Congress should...

ABA Journal 5 days ago





Tweets about this