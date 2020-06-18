Global  

Fallout over claims in John Bolton's new Trump book

CBS News Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss reaction to former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new book. He also weighs in on what the impact could be in Washington.
