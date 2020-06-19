"Into the Wild" bus airlifted from Alaska backcountry over safety concerns Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

An abandoned bus made famous by the book and movie "Into the Wild" has been airlifted from nearby a national park in Alaska. Over the years, many tourists have tried to reach the bus where Christopher McCandless spent 114 days before dying of starvation in 1992. Many of those tourists have had to be rescued from the area, and some have even died.


