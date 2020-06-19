Global
Officials Remove Into the Wild Bus From Alaska Backcountry, Citing Public Safety Concerns
Friday, 19 June 2020 (
17 minutes ago
)
7 hours ago
Bus from Into The Wild removed after safety concerns
00:30
An abandoned bus in the Alaskan wilderness, popularised by the book Into The Wild and the film of the same name, was removed on Thursday. The decision was taken due to public safety concerns, Alaska Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige said.
‘Into the Wild’ bus removed from Alaska backcountry
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry, popularized by the book “Into the Wild” and movie of the same name, was removed Thursday,...
Seattle Times
13 hours ago
