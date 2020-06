FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 6-19-20



Every Friday FOX 47 News brings you some of Mid-Michigan's most wanted fugitives. Can you help find them? Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 00:33 Published 6 hours ago

BOK wants detailed health and safety plan from Trump campaign



BOK wants detailed health and safety plan from Trump campaign Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:07 Published 15 hours ago