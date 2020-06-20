Trevor Noah: Police Are ‘Looting Black Bodies’ Every Day (Video) Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Trevor Noah wants those who are upset over the lootings of stores during protests to know that bodies of Black Americans are being “looted every single day” by the police.



“[That] unease that you felt watching that Target being looted, try to imagine how it must feel for Black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day,” Noah told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview that will air Sunday. “That’s fundamentally what’s happening in America. … Police in America are looting Black bodies.”



The ongoing nationwide protests that was triggered on May 26 with the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer also brought out looters and vandals. In the days and weeks that followed, additional acts of police brutality against Black Americans continued, including the murder of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, in a parking lot of a Wendy’s in Atlanta, and the subsequent arrest of the officer involved.



*Also Read:* Trevor Noah Gets Blunt on Protests Against Police Brutality Being Met 'With More Police Brutality' (Video)



“My overwhelming feeling about the entire thing is sadness — sadness because I think a lot of people have tried to frame the story as a win or a lose,” the “Daily Show” host said.



“People are like, ‘Oh, this is a victory that the cop was charged.’ I can’t help thinking to myself that this is more losing — not that [the charges] shouldn’t have happened, but rather that … two members of society could be lost to us. It’s not supposed to be a zero-sum game. It’s supposed to be that everybody wins and everyone moves forward.”



Noah continued, “It’s another dose of sadness. It’s justice, but it’s another thing that — we don’t want this as a byproduct of living in society. You don’t want these instances to continue because nobody wins.”



Watch a clip of Cooper’s interview with Noah above. The full interview will air on Sunday at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on CNN.



