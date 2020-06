FDA Warns Consumers to Avoid These 9 Hand Sanitizers With Fatal Ingredient Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Hand sanitizers are being used by thousands of people since the pandemic has spread across the United States. However, the FDA issued a warning that not all hand sanitizers are safe to use. Hand sanitizers are being used by thousands of people since the pandemic has spread across the United States. However, the FDA issued a warning that not all hand sanitizers are safe to use. 👓 View full article