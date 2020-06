Mississippi Baptist Convention calls for state flag change



Mississippi's largest religious group says state lawmakers have a moral obligation to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag because many people are 'hurt and..

Major groups come out against Mississippi state flag



As controversy continues in the state of Mississippi over the state flag, major groups are beginning to speak out and call for change.