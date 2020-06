Related videos from verified sources 'Occupy City Hall' protest in New York City to defund poice



New York protesters have occupied a grassy area just outside City Hall on Tuesday until the NYPD is defunded by at least $1 billion. (June 23) The budget hearing is scheudled to take place on June.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:34 Published 7 hours ago New York City Council Proposes Over $1 Billion In Cuts To NYPD Budget



The New York City Council is proposing a drastic reduction in the NYPD's budget. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago City Councilman: With So Many Large-Scale Events Canceled Due To COVID-19, There’s Room To Cut Funds From NYPD



For nearly two weeks protesters have been demanding police reform. The pressure has turned into a plan from Mayor Bill de Blasio — one short of details — to cut the NYPD‘s budget. CBS2's Aundrea.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:08 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this