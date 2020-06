Related videos from verified sources Trump 'ethically unfit' for presidency: Pelosi



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday revelations in a book by a former top White House aide shows President Donald Trump is unfit and unprepared to be president and Democrats will continue.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:22 Published 6 days ago $4,000 to explore America?



The next stimulus package could include a 4 thousand dollar credit for you and your family to take a vacation. That's because President Trump wants to help kick start the hospitality industry in places.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 6 days ago Despite Calls From President Trump and AG Bill Bar, Justice Dept. Finds No Links Between Protestors and Antifa in Federal Cases



As President Trump and Attorney General Bill Bar continue to blame the violence at protests around the country on antifa, the anti-facist movement, a new report from Barr’s Justice Department shows.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new ‘Obamacare’ bill WASHINGTON (AP) — Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand the Obama-era health law,...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago





Tweets about this