‘The Last of Us Part II’ Sells 4 Million Copies, Breaks PlayStation Record

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s “The Last of Us Part II” sold over 4 million copies worldwide in its first three days of sales, making it one of the fastest-selling games first-party PlayStation releases to date.



Sales of “The Last of Us Part II” now surpass Sony and Santa Monica Studio’s 2018 release of “God of War,” which sold 3.1 million copies in its first three days. “The Last of Us Part II” also outsold Insomniac Games’ “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” which sold 3.3 million copies in 2018.



“We’re delighted to report that The Last of Us Part II is now the fastest-selling first-party PS4 exclusive ever with more than 4 million copies sold through as of June 21,” Sony confirmed Friday.



*Also Read:* 'The Last of Us Part 2': How to Easily Open Any Safe Without the Combination



In this case, first-party means a game developed by a Sony subsidiary like Naughty Dog but marketed under the Sony Interactive Entertainment marquee. “The Last of Us Part II” was created by game developer Naughty Dog and released June 19 after delays to a planned May debut.



Produced in part by game director Neil Druckmann, “The Last of Us Part II” is a follow-up to his post-apocalyptic zombie hunting epic “The Last of Us,” which came out in 2013 and sold 1.3 million units in its first week of sales.



“We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week,” Druckmann said in a statement Friday. “We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible. We’ve also been so inspired by your creativity.”



