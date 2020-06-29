Global  

Armed St. Louis protesters broke iron gate, threatened couple before they drew their own guns, attorney says

FOXNews.com Monday, 29 June 2020
The pair told police the protesters broke a gate to get in, and they only retrieved their guns when they spotted “multiple” people who were already armed.
News video: Couple Pulls Guns On Protesters Cutting Through Their Private Neighborhood

Couple Pulls Guns On Protesters Cutting Through Their Private Neighborhood 00:40

 A group of protesters in St. Louis walked on a private street on Sunday to demonstrate outside the mayor's home. The protesters opposed Mayor Lyda Krewson's decision to publish the names and addresses of people in favor of police reform. According to CNN, two armed individuals came out of a home...

