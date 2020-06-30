IRS says it's not extending the July 15 tax deadline

IRS: U.S. inmates mistakenly sent virus relief money



Hundreds of thousands of coronavirus relief money have been sent to people behind bars. The federal tax agency is asking state officials to help get back the mistakenly sent cash. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31 Published 6 days ago

IRS apologizes for backlog as many still waiting for refund



Tonight as many are still waiting for their tax refunds, the IRS is apologizing for the backlog. Fox 4 spoke with a woman who says she needs money, not apologies. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:21 Published 2 weeks ago