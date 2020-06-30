IRS says it's not extending the July 15 tax deadline
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 (
18 minutes ago) Taxpayers who haven't yet filed their taxes will need to get them to the IRS by July 15 or request an extension.
Related videos from verified sources
IRS: U.S. inmates mistakenly sent virus relief money
Hundreds of thousands of coronavirus relief money have been sent to people behind bars. The federal tax agency is asking state officials to help get back the mistakenly sent cash.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31 Published 6 days ago
Free tax prep during COVID-19 from the comfort of your car
Hundreds of taxpayers in southeast Wisconsin are filing their taxes this year from the comfort of their car. They're using a drive-through tax preparation service, thanks to non-profit, La Casa de..
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:30 Published 2 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this