Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Public Aid for Religious Schools
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () According to the court ruling which won by a majority of votes 5-4, religious schools cannot be excluded from the tax credit program of Montana which directs money to private schools. However, the court did not require the states to fund religious education. The ruling only stated that religious schools should not be differentiated from secular private schools.
