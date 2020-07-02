Jeffrey Epstein's Companion Ghislaine Maxwell Faces Sexual Exploitation Charges
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () The FBI has arrested Ghislaine Maxwell Thursday. Prosecutors unsealed an indictment against the companion to sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that she helped recruit victims for him.
Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of playing a “critical role” in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls. Maxwell faces charges over her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of girls by the disgraced financier. She was detained in New Hampshire.
Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said on Thursday Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell played a "critical role" in his sexual abuse of minor girls, as federal prosecutors charged..
