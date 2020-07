Washington Redskins to review team's controversial name Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

After decades of criticism and resistance, the Washington Redskins football team said on Friday that they would be reviewing their name -- considered by many to be racially insensitive. The move comes after dozens of investors reportedly threatened to terminate their relationships with the team, and FedEx sent an open letter to the organization calling for change. Jeff Glor reports on the team's historic decision.