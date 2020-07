Surviving Tuskegee Red Tails Torn About Possible New Redskins Name



The Washington Red Tails is a front runner for the new name of the NFL's Redskins. But many of the 8 surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen that formed the Red Tails don't quite see this as an honor...

Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:44 Published 1 week ago