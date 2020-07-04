Global  

Fourth of July celebrations draw protests around US

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Demonstrators peacefully protested on July 4 to express frustrations and rally for the Black Lives Matter movement.
 
Video credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
News video: Fourth of July fireworks show in Gulfport

Fourth of July fireworks show in Gulfport

 Fourth of July celebrations will look a little different this year. However, the show will go on in Gulfport.

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Black Lives Matter protesters in Australia call for anti-racism education, action on deaths in custody

 Protesters say they will continue holding demonstrations "until there is justice".
SBS

'We're sick of being swept under the rug': One young woman’s fight to see justice for her uncle

 It's been almost 40 years since her uncle's death, but Kyah Patten hopes the Black Lives Matter movement will help to bring about real change in seeking justice.
SBS

Church pastor suspended after calling Black Lives Matter organizers 'maggots'

 The diocese in Lafayette, Indiana, has suspended a priest from public ministry after calling Black Lives Matter organizers "maggots and parasites"
USATODAY.com

