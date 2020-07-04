|
Fourth of July celebrations draw protests around US
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Demonstrators peacefully protested on July 4 to express frustrations and rally for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Black Lives Matter protesters in Australia call for anti-racism education, action on deaths in custodyProtesters say they will continue holding demonstrations "until there is justice".
SBS
'We're sick of being swept under the rug': One young woman’s fight to see justice for her uncleIt's been almost 40 years since her uncle's death, but Kyah Patten hopes the Black Lives Matter movement will help to bring about real change in seeking justice.
SBS
Church pastor suspended after calling Black Lives Matter organizers 'maggots'The diocese in Lafayette, Indiana, has suspended a priest from public ministry after calling Black Lives Matter organizers "maggots and parasites"
USATODAY.com
