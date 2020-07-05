Global  

U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Near 130,000; Florida And Texas Report Record Case Numbers

NPR Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Florida and Texas reported their biggest daily rise in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past few days as deaths in the U.S. continue to rise.
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Florida Reports Record COVID-19 Numbers

Florida Reports Record COVID-19 Numbers

 Florida reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, shattering its on-day record of 10,109.

Dallas County Reports Record-High 1,103 New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday [Video]

Dallas County Reports Record-High 1,103 New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday

Dallas County continues to break daily records of COVID-19 cases in North Texas. On Saturday, it reported 1,103 new cases, along with two more deaths.

Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States [Video]

Coronavirus Infections Rising, 36 States

(CNN) As Americans head into a holiday weekend in the shadow of a ravaging coronavirus pandemic, some governors are rethinking their stance on face coverings after days of record infections...

Record breaking COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida. [Video]

Record breaking COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida.

Robert Hawkes, Director of The Physicians Assistant Program at Florida Gulf Coast University discusses the increased positive test rate as well as the low death rate we are seeing across the state, as..

