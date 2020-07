July 2nd, 1843: An alligator believed to have fallen out of the sky and other stories |Oneindia News



Alligator Falls Out of the Sky in Charleston, South Carolina during a thunderstorm. It is believed that the strange incident happened when a waterspout carried an alligator from a body of water and.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:37 Published 5 days ago

Supreme Court Rules Louisiana's Tough Restriction On Abortion Violates Constitution



CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the decision from D.C. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:55 Published 1 week ago