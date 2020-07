Vanessa Guillen Video Footage Under Review By Army Investigators After Finding Remains Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The 20-year-old soldier has been missing since April. She was last seen at Fort Hood in the parking lot or her barracks on the 22nd of April based on the CID. The remains of Guillen was not found until the 30th of June. The 20-year-old soldier has been missing since April. She was last seen at Fort Hood in the parking lot or her barracks on the 22nd of April based on the CID. The remains of Guillen was not found until the 30th of June. 👓 View full article