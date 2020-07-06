|
3 dead, officer injured in Florida shooting over neighborhood dispute involving a 'dangerous' dog
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The assistant chief of the Port St. Lucie Police Department said Monday's incident appeared to stem from a dispute over a "dangerous" dog.
