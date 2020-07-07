Indiana officials investigate alleged racist attack on Black man

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Florida Man's Rant While Holding Gun Lands Him In Jail



An elderly man is behind bars after ranting to a Black man while holding a handgun. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:10 Published 6 days ago White woman launches into shocking racist rant against black man on London bus



A white woman was caught on camera subjecting a black man to a torrent of abuse in a racist rant in south London on Thursday (June 25). Nicholas Garande, aged 29, captured the shocking and deeply.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:53 Published 6 days ago Man saves 3-year-old from drowning



A man in Iowa rescued a 3-year-old boy, much to the shock of his parents. The family of the boy said "they never thought someone like you would help someone like me." Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this