Indiana officials investigate alleged racist attack on Black man
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () A reported racist attack on a Black man by a group of White men is under investigation in Indiana. The alleged victim posted a video of the incident on Facebook. He's getting support from people in the community, who held a rally Monday to call for action. Jericka Duncan says police are looking into his claim that the men threatened to string him up.
Occurred on July 4, 2020 / Martinez, California, USA Info from Licensor: "A couple wearing Trump 2020 shirts vandalized a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in Martinez, California. When confronted by onlookers, the woman continues to apply black paint and says, 'Not in my town.' The man was...