Indiana officials investigate alleged racist attack on Black man

CBS News Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
A reported racist attack on a Black man by a group of White men is under investigation in Indiana. The alleged victim posted a video of the incident on Facebook. He's getting support from people in the community, who held a rally Monday to call for action. Jericka Duncan says police are looking into his claim that the men threatened to string him up.
