Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. and Global News

Tuesday, 7 July 2020
President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who has been a skeptic of antivirus precautions, tested positive. City halls across the U.S. are finding ways to reopen.
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Global gaming expo cancelled due to COVID-19

Global gaming expo cancelled due to COVID-19 00:27

 The coronavirus is impacting more major events throughout the valley. The latest casualty is the Global Gaming Expo, scheduled for October 5 through October 8. G2E typically brings in 30,000 attendees every year.

