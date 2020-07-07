Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hogan, Maryland Governor, Plans Book Tour as He Eyes 2024 White House Run

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of a solidly Democratic state, who has drawn attention for his criticism of President Trump’s coronavirus response, writes at length about the experience.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid

Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid 01:05

 No matter the outcome of the 2020 election, Republican Governor Larry Hogan is eyeing a White House bid in 2024. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maryland Maryland State in the United States

Mural of Breonna Taylor painted in Maryland park

 Nearly 30 volunteers and 10 teaching artists painted a 7,000-square-foot mural honoring Breonna Taylor – a 26-year old Black woman who was fatally shot by..
USATODAY.com

U.S. pumps $1.6 billion into Novavax’s COVID vaccine development

 Novavax Inc., one of the front-runners in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, will receive $1.6 billion from the U.S. government, the biggest contribution..
WorldNews
Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name [Video]

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name

The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in DC unless it changes its name.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

'They don't make turtle-sized wheelchairs': Two years later, Maryland's 'Lego Turtle' has recovered from shell fractures

 An Eastern box turtle who spent two years recovering from shell fractures that required use a custom Lego wheelchair is nearing a full recovery.
 
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump pressures governors to open schools

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will pressure governors to reopen schools and colleges this fall, arguing that some want to keep schools closed for..
USATODAY.com

Students criticize Trump student immigrant policy

 American and foreign students are blasting new federal guidelines that say international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college..
USATODAY.com

Five shocking passages in Mary Trump's tell-all book

 Mr Trump allegedly cheated his way into university and cannot "experience the entire spectrum of human emotion".
BBC News

Trump vows to 'pressure' governors to reopen schools: 'It's time to do it'

 Donald Trump's push to reopen schools comes amid a nationwide debate over whether it's safe for children to return to the classroom amid coronavirus.
 
USATODAY.com
We will 'put pressure on governors' to open schools -Trump [Video]

We will 'put pressure on governors' to open schools -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would pressure state governors to open schools in the fall, despite a steady increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published

Larry Hogan Larry Hogan American politician


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Susan Collins Battles for Survival in Maine

 The fourth-term Republican is staring down a better-funded challenger and national headwinds, all while campaigning amid coronavirus restrictions.
NYTimes.com

Prioritize COVID aid for child care and schools to help parents and the economy: GOP leader

 The economic crisis will get worse if we don't reopen schools and child care. We must educate our kids safely and help our communities return to work.
USATODAY.com

What to know about Tuesday's primaries in New Jersey and Delaware

 A Democrat-turned-Republican faces a fight on both sides and Delaware's favorite son finally has his name on the ballot in his home state.
USATODAY.com

Spencer Cox Wins Utah’s G.O.P. Primary for Governor, Beating Jon Huntsman

 Mr. Cox, the state’s lieutenant governor, is expected to win the general election as well. He had the endorsement of Gov. Gary Herbert, who rose to his office..
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

They Voted Third Party in 2016, but Now They’ve Settled on Biden

 A group of voters who disliked both nominees in 2016 are so disillusioned with President Trump — and sufficiently comfortable with Joe Biden — that they are..
NYTimes.com
U.S. COVID loans saved 51 million jobs, gave billions to the rich [Video]

U.S. COVID loans saved 51 million jobs, gave billions to the rich

[NFA] Data on the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) seemed to confirm worries among Democrats and watchdog groups that in addition to mom-and-pop shops, the funds went to well-heeled and politically-connected companies. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:08Published

Jaime Harrison's Fund-Raising Total Adds to Democrats' Impressive Senate Hauls

 Mr. Harrison was one of several Democratic candidates who announced impressive fund-raising totals for the second quarter of the year.
NYTimes.com

June/July editorial cartoon gallery

 Editorial cartoons on COVID-19 Coronavirus, Trump, Democrats, racial strife and more from across the USA TODAY Network.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rolling Stone Calls Maryland's Larry Hogan Most Popular Governor [Video]

Rolling Stone Calls Maryland's Larry Hogan Most Popular Governor

Rolling Stone Calls Maryland's Larry Hogan Most Popular Governor

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:22Published
More restrictions easing at 5p Friday [Video]

More restrictions easing at 5p Friday

More restrictions easing at 5p Friday

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:05Published
Gov. Hogan: Restaurants can resume outdoor dining, outdoor activities can resume beginning Friday [Video]

Gov. Hogan: Restaurants can resume outdoor dining, outdoor activities can resume beginning Friday

Governor Larry Hogan held a press conference regarding the 'Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery' on Wednesday.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 32:09Published

Tweets about this

bikawahara

B Kawahara June/July editorial cartoon gallery https://t.co/mLGxgojsBI via @usatoday 3 hours ago

xgainza

Xabier Gainza June/July editorial cartoon gallery https://t.co/TEneGGuoT1 via @usatoday 6 hours ago

ChicagoSheila

SheilaChicago June/July editorial cartoon gallery https://t.co/eKd3TtWYJ0 via @freep 9 hours ago

ChicagoSheila

SheilaChicago June/July editorial cartoon gallery https://t.co/eKd3TtWYJ0 via @freep drumpf administration 🙌🏾 9 hours ago

puterbob

Bob Austin June/July editorial cartoon gallery https://t.co/DUDbInyvQV via @azcentral 1 day ago

JosephTrento

Joseph Trento June/July editorial cartoon gallery https://t.co/AAbeYIjUwf via @USATODAY 1 day ago

jennay13

Jennifer June/July editorial cartoon gallery https://t.co/o42gHaD51U via @USATODAY 2 days ago

SueChar71295474

Sue Charles June/July editorial cartoon gallery https://t.co/9ePN7wvIEo via @usatoday 2 days ago