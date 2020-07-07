|
Hogan, Maryland Governor, Plans Book Tour as He Eyes 2024 White House Run
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of a solidly Democratic state, who has drawn attention for his criticism of President Trump’s coronavirus response, writes at length about the experience.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Maryland State in the United States
Mural of Breonna Taylor painted in Maryland parkNearly 30 volunteers and 10 teaching artists painted a 7,000-square-foot mural honoring Breonna Taylor – a 26-year old Black woman who was fatally shot by..
USATODAY.com
U.S. pumps $1.6 billion into Novavax’s COVID vaccine developmentNovavax Inc., one of the front-runners in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, will receive $1.6 billion from the U.S. government, the biggest contribution..
WorldNews
Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
'They don't make turtle-sized wheelchairs': Two years later, Maryland's 'Lego Turtle' has recovered from shell fracturesAn Eastern box turtle who spent two years recovering from shell fractures that required use a custom Lego wheelchair is nearing a full recovery.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump pressures governors to open schoolsPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will pressure governors to reopen schools and colleges this fall, arguing that some want to keep schools closed for..
USATODAY.com
Students criticize Trump student immigrant policyAmerican and foreign students are blasting new federal guidelines that say international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college..
USATODAY.com
Five shocking passages in Mary Trump's tell-all bookMr Trump allegedly cheated his way into university and cannot "experience the entire spectrum of human emotion".
BBC News
Trump vows to 'pressure' governors to reopen schools: 'It's time to do it'Donald Trump's push to reopen schools comes amid a nationwide debate over whether it's safe for children to return to the classroom amid coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
We will 'put pressure on governors' to open schools -Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:41Published
Larry Hogan American politician
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Susan Collins Battles for Survival in MaineThe fourth-term Republican is staring down a better-funded challenger and national headwinds, all while campaigning amid coronavirus restrictions.
NYTimes.com
Prioritize COVID aid for child care and schools to help parents and the economy: GOP leaderThe economic crisis will get worse if we don't reopen schools and child care. We must educate our kids safely and help our communities return to work.
USATODAY.com
What to know about Tuesday's primaries in New Jersey and DelawareA Democrat-turned-Republican faces a fight on both sides and Delaware's favorite son finally has his name on the ballot in his home state.
USATODAY.com
Spencer Cox Wins Utah’s G.O.P. Primary for Governor, Beating Jon HuntsmanMr. Cox, the state’s lieutenant governor, is expected to win the general election as well. He had the endorsement of Gov. Gary Herbert, who rose to his office..
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
They Voted Third Party in 2016, but Now They’ve Settled on BidenA group of voters who disliked both nominees in 2016 are so disillusioned with President Trump — and sufficiently comfortable with Joe Biden — that they are..
NYTimes.com
U.S. COVID loans saved 51 million jobs, gave billions to the rich
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:08Published
Jaime Harrison's Fund-Raising Total Adds to Democrats' Impressive Senate HaulsMr. Harrison was one of several Democratic candidates who announced impressive fund-raising totals for the second quarter of the year.
NYTimes.com
June/July editorial cartoon galleryEditorial cartoons on COVID-19 Coronavirus, Trump, Democrats, racial strife and more from across the USA TODAY Network.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this