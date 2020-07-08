Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
CAREN Act introduced to outlaw racist 911 calls
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
CAREN Act introduced to outlaw racist 911 calls
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 (
22 minutes ago
)
The name "Karen" has become a popular term to describe white women engaging in racially charged acts.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Hong Kong
Florida
Beijing
Brazil
Jair Bolsonaro
World Health Organization
Black Lives Matter
United Nations
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Mary Kay Letourneau
Harvard And MIT
Facebook Civil Rights Audit
Chancellor
Japan Flooding
CAREN Act
WORTH WATCHING
Trump Considers Banning TikTok
China converts HK hotel into security office
Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong
'Life goes on': Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus