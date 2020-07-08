Global  

WH: Dozens of CDC school guidelines not 'feasible'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020
As the CDC considers guidance for the reopening of schools this fall, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany outlined the President Donald Trump's objections to what the CDC is currently considering. (July 8)
 
