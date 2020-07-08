|
Houston cancels Texas GOP in-person convention
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Houston officials have canceled the Texas GOP's in-person convention, saying the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled. (July 8)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Houston Largest city in Texas
As COVID-19 Case Numbers Spiral, Hospitals At Risk Of Being Overwhelmed
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Houston Mayor Cancels Texas G.O.P. Convention, Calling It a ‘Public Health Risk’Mayor Sylvester Turner said the large gathering of state Republican officials amid a worsening pandemic would put many people at risk. Party officials said they..
NYTimes.com
Texas doctor fears NY scenario as COVID-19 cases surge
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Comedian And Morning Radio Show Host Rickey Smiley's 19-year-old Daughter Shot
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
John James Has Something to Say On Racism. Less So On Trump.John James, a candidate for Senate in Michigan, is grappling with heavy and complicated questions as he tries to lead in Donald Trump’s Republican Party.
NYTimes.com
West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Trump Is Not The Only One Bleeding Support From His Party, So Are His FollowersArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Republican operatives are starting to notice that Donald Trump is not the only one bleeding support from their..
WorldNews
Texas State in the southern United States
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins roasts Texans in tweet congratulating Patrick Mahomes for dealCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins congratulated Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on his record NFL contract Tuesday, He also took a shot at his former team.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 8 AHere's the latest for Wednesday, July 8th: Trump pushes schools to open in the fall; Texas officials warn COVID-19 patients could overwhelm hospitals; Brazilian..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this