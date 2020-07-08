Global  

Houston cancels Texas GOP in-person convention

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Houston officials have canceled the Texas GOP's in-person convention, saying the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled. (July 8)
 
As COVID-19 Case Numbers Spiral, Hospitals At Risk Of Being Overwhelmed [Video]

As COVID-19 Case Numbers Spiral, Hospitals At Risk Of Being Overwhelmed

Not only are new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 climbing dramatically, so are the numbers of its victims being hospitalized. According to Business Insider, COVID-19 hospitalizations started going up toward the end of June, after two straight months of decline. The mayors of Houston and Austin, Texas, said over the weekend that hospitals will be overwhelmed within two weeks if the virus isn't gotten under control.

Houston Mayor Cancels Texas G.O.P. Convention, Calling It a ‘Public Health Risk’

 Mayor Sylvester Turner said the large gathering of state Republican officials amid a worsening pandemic would put many people at risk. Party officials said they..
Texas doctor fears NY scenario as COVID-19 cases surge [Video]

Texas doctor fears NY scenario as COVID-19 cases surge

The Chief Medical Director of United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Houston, Texas has a grim prediction for the city, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to soar. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Comedian And Morning Radio Show Host Rickey Smiley's 19-year-old Daughter Shot [Video]

Comedian And Morning Radio Show Host Rickey Smiley's 19-year-old Daughter Shot

The daughter of comedian and syndicated radio host Rickey Smiley was shot over the July 4th weekend. The 19-year-old is currently recovering after sustaining several gunshot wounds during an alleged road rage incident. Smiley posted a video Monday explaining that his daughter was wounded in Houston while sitting in a car at a red light. According to CNN, Smiley's daughter was caught in the crossfire and was not involved in the road rage incident.

John James Has Something to Say On Racism. Less So On Trump.

 John James, a candidate for Senate in Michigan, is grappling with heavy and complicated questions as he tries to lead in Donald Trump’s Republican Party.
West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden [Video]

West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden

Rapper and business mogul Kanye West has provided more details about his surprise bid for the presidency. In an interview with Forbes West said that he was OK taking Black voters from Democratic candidate Joe Biden. "To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy," West told Forbes. He said that though he no longer supports President Donald Trump, he would not run against him as a Republican.

Trump Is Not The Only One Bleeding Support From His Party, So Are His Followers

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Republican operatives are starting to notice that Donald Trump is not the only one bleeding support from their..
Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins roasts Texans in tweet congratulating Patrick Mahomes for deal

 Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins congratulated Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on his record NFL contract Tuesday, He also took a shot at his former team.
AP Top Stories July 8 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday, July 8th: Trump pushes schools to open in the fall; Texas officials warn COVID-19 patients could overwhelm hospitals; Brazilian..
