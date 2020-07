You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources George Floyd Case: Ex-Officer Lane’s Defense Files For Charges To Be Dismissed; Releases Transcripts Of 2 Body-Worn Cameras



One of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is asking to have his case dismissed, Kate Raddatz reports (2:23).WCCO 4 News at 6 – July 8, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:23 Published 3 hours ago Former MPD Officer Lane's Defense Files For Charges To Be Dismissed



Heather Brown reports, though the body camera footage has not been released, documents reveal transcripts of what Lane said to George Floyd (2:26). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 8, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:26 Published 9 hours ago Keith David On "NCIS: New Orleans" & Hollywood Career



The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his episode of NCIS: New Orleans called Biased on CBS, remaining a consistent present in Hollywood and the death of George Floyd. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 05:34 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this