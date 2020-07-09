Global  

New Yorkers Paint Giant Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower In Manhattan

Gothamist Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Donald Trump previously complained about the planned mural on Twitter, calling it a "symbol of hate." [ more › ]
 New York City will begin painting a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue today.

Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in Harlem [Video]

Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in Harlem

A large Black Lives Matter mural was unveiled in the New York City neighborhood of Harlem on Wednesday (July 8).

Couple in California charged with hate crime [Video]

Couple in California charged with hate crime

One couple in California has been charged with a hate crime allegedly vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural. They were caught on camera painting over the yellow letters with black paint.

Oak Park Black Lives Matter Mural Defaced [Video]

Oak Park Black Lives Matter Mural Defaced

A Black Lives Matter mural in Oak Park was defaced overnight – painted over to read, “all lives matter.” CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

New York City starts painting Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower

 The planned mural had provoked the ire of President Donald Trump, who slammed the mural on Twitter earlier this month as a "symbol of hate"
Black Lives Matter mural to be painted in front of Trump Tower with New York mayor Bill de Blasio expected to join in

 'Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation', said Bill de Blasio to Donald Trump over mural plans
NYC Begins Painting Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower

 President Trump derided the mural plan last week, saying it would be "denigrating this luxury Avenue" and antagonize the city's police as "a symbol of hate."
