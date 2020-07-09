|
New Yorkers Paint Giant Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower In Manhattan
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Donald Trump previously complained about the planned mural on Twitter, calling it a "symbol of hate." [ more › ]
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
Midtown BLM Mural Starts Today 00:13
New York City will begin painting a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue today.
Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in Harlem
A large Black Lives Matter mural was unveiled in the New York City neighborhood of Harlem on Wednesday (July 8).
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
Couple in California charged with hate crime
One couple in California has been charged with a hate crime allegedly vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural. They were caught on camera painting over the yellow letters with black paint.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20Published
Oak Park Black Lives Matter Mural Defaced
A Black Lives Matter mural in Oak Park was defaced overnight – painted over to read, “all lives matter.” CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:51Published
