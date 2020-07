Fact Check: Dr. Fauci Allegedly Married to Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sister? Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

A recent tweet by DeAnna Lorraine had garnered attention after she claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci of the Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force is married to the sister of infamous Ghislaine Maxwell. Is there truth in her claim or was it just a mix up? A recent tweet by DeAnna Lorraine had garnered attention after she claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci of the Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force is married to the sister of infamous Ghislaine Maxwell. Is there truth in her claim or was it just a mix up? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci Married To Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sister? Fauci is married to Christine Grady

Daily Caller 2 days ago





Tweets about this