CareerFed RT @mortgageconsult: Starbucks will require customers to wear masks starting July 15 https://t.co/dAFosARZBv 7 seconds ago ✖⭕☁️Mony☁️✖⭕ RT @brockwilbur: Starbucks will require all customers in all US stores to wear a mask. As anyone who has worked at Starbucks can tell you,… 45 seconds ago ANGELINA RT @Wild949: #Starbucks has announced that customers and employees will be required to wear face masks when they enter stores beginning Jul… 2 minutes ago CBS46 FYI: Starbucks will start requiring customers to wear facial coverings or masks in all of its company-owned America… https://t.co/UDCHfVlD7Y 2 minutes ago Bryan Priest RT @JuliaLaRoche: Beginning July 15, Starbucks will require customers to wear masks/facial coverings at all company-operated U.S. locations… 2 minutes ago Dingo Dog Reason #110 Not to ever set foot in this swamp and the swill they sell as coffee....Water filtered through my under… https://t.co/61lrULQInN 3 minutes ago RichBoneJones🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 RT @Intuitive1966: Breaking news: Starbucks will require customers to wear facial coverings in stores starting July 15 How long until that… 4 minutes ago FineWineTakesTime RT @LucyTrumplican: All Starbucks stores will require customers to wear face masks while inside | Fox News https://t.co/lhZC3AACLJ 4 minutes ago