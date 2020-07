Ghislaine Maxwell, the confidant and ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred to a New York federal prison on Monday following her arrest in New...

Prince Andrew's legal team 'bewildered' over claims royal won't cooperate in Epstein investigation: source Prince Andrew’s legal team is apparently stunned after prosecutors in New York said they would like the Duke of York to speak to them following the arrest of...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago