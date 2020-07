Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Federal officials were so worried Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidant Ghislaine Maxwell might take her own life after her arrest that they took away her clothes and sheets and… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested



Ghislaine Maxwell, confidant to late-billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein , has been arrested by the FBI. NBC News and Newsmax reports she's under arrest in New Hampshire. The network says the FBI.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this