Feds worry Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell is suicide risk

CBS News Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Officials took away her clothes and bedsheets because of fears Maxwell might take her own life after her arrest.
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
 There is new information on Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.

 Maxwell was arrested last Thursday on charges she helped lure at least three girls — one as young as 14 — to be sexually abused by Epstein.
