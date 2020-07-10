New Transcripts Show George Floyd Keeps Saying 'Sorry,' Tells Cops He Has Been Shot Before Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

New transcripts from body cameras of the police officers involved in George Floyd's death have been revealed. The records show Floyd saying he has been shot before and Derek Chauvin telling him he needed "a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk" as the black man was begging for his life saying "I can't breathe."

