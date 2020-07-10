|
Gunman shoots 2 Texas cops, hits 3rd in holster: police
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Two law enforcement officers in Reno, Texas, were shot and a third was nearly wounded when a suspect accused of threatening others opened fire.
|
|
|
|
|
