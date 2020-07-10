|
Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden's economic plan
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump slams presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden's newly released economic plan and says that the former Vice President "plagiarized from me, but he can never pull it off." (July 10)
